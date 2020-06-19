5 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth Virtually Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:05s - Published 5 minutes ago 5 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth Virtually 5 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth Virtually.As a result of the global pandemic, many celebrations have beencanceled or moved online.Here are five ways to celebrate Juneteenth virtually.Juneteenth Music Festival The virtual festival showcasing art, history, education and music, will start Thursday, June 18.Juneteenth 2020 Celebration by African American Museum of Iowa The free event will run online from June 15 through June 20.Juneteenth 2020: Stay Black and Live by Carver Museum and Cultural Center in Texas The program will be streamed across social media platforms and feature speeches, music and prizes.Cincinnati Juneteenth Festival: Virtual Juneteenth Cincinnati's 33rd Juneteenth Festival will be hosted on Vimeo and YouTube.Juneteenth Shop Black Virtual Experience A Memphis businesswoman launched a website to connect shoppers with about 100 black-owned businesses on June 19 0

