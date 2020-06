Leroy Sane set to leave Manchester City after rejecting new contract

Leroy Sane is heading for a Manchester City exit after manager Pep Guardiola revealed the German international had turned down a new deal at the Etihad.

Sane was on the bench against Arsenal on Wednesday following almost a year out with a knee ligament injury, but is not looking set for a long-term future with City.

He has 12 months left on his deal and has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich, with Guardiola saying on Friday he will be able to leave if City can find a buyer.