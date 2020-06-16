Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Happy Father's Day!
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Happy Father's Day!

Happy Father's Day!

Father's Day is this Sunday and we want to wish all the dads out there a happy Father's Day.

Make sure to give the dad in your life a big hug and let him know you love him.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

DAY.

THIS IS MY DAD...ADLIBA TYPICAL HOT AND DRY WEATHERPATTERN FOR LATE



Related news from verified sources

Kiara Advani posts rare childhood photos

​​ Kiara Advani posted rare childhood memories on Instagram today, wishing her dad on his...
IndiaTimes - Published



Tweets about this

iNursyfqh

ï RT @nurinafiqaaah: Ayah has been dreaming to own a Mercedes Car since 1963. He always said that he would do anything for his family. Little… 6 seconds ago

ttafesse

TigiVegas Happy Father's Day, Taf. #gooddaydc @MahletBekele1 https://t.co/biqeDLpKpi 6 seconds ago

KKellyJup

Kevin Kelly @MarkKellyWPBF @WPBF25News Happy Father’s Day! 10 seconds ago

starlynne

Dr Starlynne Vogeley Make your plans to treat dad out this Father’s Day Weekend at Green Pig Bistro. $5 mimosas and Happy Hour drinks av… https://t.co/HYR4zaHfCv 29 seconds ago

mcshrine

Mother Cabrini Shrine RT @CapFriars: Happy Father's Day weekend from the friars! Fr. Lager presents a reflection for this Father's Day. https://t.co/W5kHlIqCSg… 30 seconds ago

LoganMize

Logan Mize We used to have to play the demo of this to get her to fall asleep and for the last five years it has been known as… https://t.co/raZkBMynBD 31 seconds ago

leggoascolto

💙 RT @ltarchives: 4 years ago today, Louis posted this cute picture on Instagram with the caption "Happy Father's Day to every lucky lad out… 36 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dads can ride the High Roller for free Sunday [Video]

Dads can ride the High Roller for free Sunday

If you still don't know what to get dad for Father's Day, you can take him to the Linq. Dads get a free ride on the High Roller on Sunday when you buy at least one ticket.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:15Published
‘The 7:34’: What Are Your Father’s Day Plans? [Video]

‘The 7:34’: What Are Your Father’s Day Plans?

Happy Friday! It’s time for ‘The 7:34’: What are your Father’s Day plans this year?

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 12:46Published
Tasty Tuesday with Melinda Sheckells | June 16, 2020 [Video]

Tasty Tuesday with Melinda Sheckells | June 16, 2020

This week's Tasty Tuesday has info about Father's Day deals and more.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:46Published