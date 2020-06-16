Global  

Boris Johnson announces a £1 billion fund for school children
Boris Johnson announces a £1 billion fund for school children

Boris Johnson announces a £1 billion fund for school children

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces a £1 billion fund to help schools catch up and 'bounce forward' when they reopen in September.

