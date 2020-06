Celebrating Juneteenth!

This year the Juneteenth Parade and Street Festival were canceled by COVID19.

However, now more than ever is it important to understand and celebrate the holiday that amplifies Black Voices and celebrates their independence!

Andrea Williams, local Media Star and Emcee for 15 plus Juneteenth Celebrations, talks to us about the history of the day, its importance today and everyday, and how the city is celebrating this year.