Watch: 'Into the Wild' Bus Removed From Alaska Wilderness Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:36s - Published 3 minutes ago Alaska's iconic bus has been removed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Bus from Into The Wild removed after safety concerns



An abandoned bus in the Alaskan wilderness, popularised by the book Into The Wild and the film of the same name, was removed on Thursday. The decision was taken due to public safety concerns, Alaska.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published 8 hours ago