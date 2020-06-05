Global  

Lampard excited to start working with Timo Werner
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Frank Lampard discusses the signing of Germany striker Timo Werner, who this week agreed to move to Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig at the end of the season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Credit: Reuters - Sports