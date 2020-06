Candlelight vigil pays tribute to soldiers killed in the India-China border clash

A candlelight vigil in the city of Bengaluru, southern India, on Wednesday (June 17) pays tribute to the Indian soldiers who died in a clash with Chinese forces in the disputed Himalayan region of Ladakh.

According to local media, the fight in the high-altitude frontier, Galwan Valley, has left around 20 dead.

On Monday (June 15), India and China engaged in a deadly clash, along their border, in the first combat deaths in the region since 1975.