Blackface Scandal Forces Kimmel To Take Vacation

On Thursday, Jimmy Kimmel made a surprise announcement: he's taking the summer off.

Kimmel said: 'I've been doing this job for almost 18 years' and he needed a break." He said he and his family were fine but he wanted to spend some time with them.

The Daily Mail reports that Kimmel wore blackface in The Man Show from 1999-2004 as NBA's Karl Malone.

Jimmy Fallon wore blackface in a skit pretending to be Chris Rock in 2000.

Fallon has apologized for the stunt.