"Our cat isn’t impressed with the puppy we brought home.

This is the hilarious moment a black cat looks disturbed at the new furry family member his owners brought home.

Cat left utterly disturbed by owners' new puppy

This is the hilarious moment a black cat looks disturbed at the new furry family member his owners brought home.

"Our cat isn’t impressed with the puppy we brought home.

Salem stands up to inspect our puppy Bodhi lying on the bed getting scratches," the filmer told Newsflare.

The clip was filmed on May 20 in New Zealand.