Boris Johnson visits school in Hertfordshire

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited a school in Hertfordshire ahead of today's government press briefing in Downing Street.

He also announced that he is 'sure' all children can go back to school full-time from September, provided classrooms are made safe.

Report by Bassaneseg.

