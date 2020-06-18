Global  

What Is Juneteenth?
What Is Juneteenth?

What Is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth celebrates the day in 1865, when a Union general announced to slaves in Galveston, Texas that they had been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation two and a half years prior.

Danya Bacchus reports.

