What Is Juneteenth?
Juneteenth celebrates the day in 1865, when a Union general announced to slaves in Galveston, Texas that they had been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation two and a half years prior.
Danya Bacchus reports.
Celebrating Juneteenth across the Tampa Bay areaAs calls for racial justice and police reform continue, communities throughout the U.S. are gearing up to celebrate Juneteenth this Friday. With what's going on in America, the 155th anniversary of the..