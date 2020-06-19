Global  
 

Hollywood 'Walk of Fame' Class of 2021
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Hollywood 'Walk of Fame' Class of 2021

Hollywood 'Walk of Fame' Class of 2021

Nick Cannon, Kelly Clarkson, Jefferson Airplane and Los Angeles radio DJ, Big Boy will be among those getting a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2021.

