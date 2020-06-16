Global  

Arizona sets new record for number of reported cases in a 24-hour period
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Arizona set a new record for the total number of reported cases in a 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday.

