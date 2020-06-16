Arizona sets new record for number of reported cases in a 24-hour period
Arizona sets new record for number of reported cases in a 24-hour period
Arizona set a new record for the total number of reported cases in a 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday.
Nick: GOOD MORNING IT'S 8:27 I'MNICK CILETTI.JUST IN, THE NEW CORONAVIRUSNUMBERS FROM THE STATEDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICESAND UNFORTUNATELY, ARIZONA ISSETTING ANOTHER RECORD HERE, WEHAVE 3,246 NEW CASES CONFIRMEDTODAY.MUCH MORE ABOUT THESE B
