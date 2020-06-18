Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (6/19)
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:45s - Published
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (6/19)
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours' forecast!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

KDKA

KDKA WEATHER: Most of the day will likely be dry but there is a chance for some afternoon rain. Get ready for the weeken… https://t.co/nASbcMXa12 5 hours ago

KDKA

KDKA #WEATHER: Off and on rain is expected today and rain chances will stick around throughout the weekend. Get the full… https://t.co/tJtBxKMr3D 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (6/18) [Video]

KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (6/18)

Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:02Published
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (6/18) [Video]

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (6/18)

Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:26Published
Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast - June 18, 2020 [Video]

Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast - June 18, 2020

Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 03:39Published