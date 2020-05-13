Global  

Checking in with High School and College Athletes Nominated for Honorable ESPY Awards
These six extraordinary athletes may have had their sports seasons cut short by COVID-19, but they’re not letting that get them down.

They have all been nominated by their local ESPN Radio station for an honorary ESPY, an award that honors high school and college athletes who have gone above and beyond in their devotion to their sport and community.

