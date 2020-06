How Oprah Spends Her Billions? Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:42s - Published 18 hours ago How Oprah Spends Her Billions? Oprah Winfrey's net worth is an estimated $2.6 billion. She is a media mogul, a celebrated actress, and a philanthropist. Business Insider reports she grew up poor and had a difficult childhood. She transformed her famous talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," into a media and business empire. How does she spend her money? Winfrey has a diverse real-estate portfolio, with property all over the world. But Winfrey says her "greatest luxury" is flying private on her own plane. 0

