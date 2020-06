Alicia Keys marks Juneteenth by dropping emotional ballad Perfect Way to Die Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:51s - Published 5 minutes ago Alicia Keys marks Juneteenth by dropping emotional ballad Perfect Way to Die Alicia Keys has marked Juneteenth, when the Emancipation Proclamation was read to Texan slaves on 19 June 1865 after the South lost the U.S. Civil War, by dropping an emotional balled called ‘Perfect Way to Die’, and in it she unleashes her feelings about police brutality. 0

