'Trump Superfan' burns posters of Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, to boycott China-made products
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 04:17s - Published
A man burns posters of the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, in southern India to boycott China-made products after 20 soldiers were martyred in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galway valley on June 15, 2020.

The video was filmed in Jangaon, Telangana on June 19, 2020.

The video shows the man identified as Bussa Krishna and is burning the posters of the Chinese leader.

Further in the video, he can be seen stomping on the poster while thrashing it with his shoes.

He is allegedly known as the 'Trump Super Fan.'

He previously erected a life-size statue of Donald Trump when he visited India.

India is currently embroiled in a border dispute with China after the clash of troops, the rage that spread across the country with citizens standing against Chinese products.

The border clashes evoked a sharp response from Indian social media users who took to Twitter and other social media platforms to mock China and its President, Xi Jinping.

