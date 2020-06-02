Global  

North Minneapolis Church Gives Back For Juneteenth
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Volunteers at Sanctuary Covenant Church are handing out food, personal hygiene items, diapers and other basic necessities, Christiane Cordero reports (2:26).

