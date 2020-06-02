North Minneapolis Church Gives Back For Juneteenth Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:26s - Published 6 minutes ago North Minneapolis Church Gives Back For Juneteenth Volunteers at Sanctuary Covenant Church are handing out food, personal hygiene items, diapers and other basic necessities, Christiane Cordero reports (2:26). WCCO 4 News At Noon - June 19, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Gethsemane Lutheran Church Helps Feed Neighbors In Need



Due to COVID-19 and the recent unrest in the Twin Cities, Gethsemane Lutheran Church in north Minneapolis is helping distribute groceries to neighbors in need. To volunteer, call 612-521-3575, or.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 05:30 Published 5 days ago N. Minneapolis Church Holds Food Drive



A north Minneapolis church is holding a food drive for its community, Marielle Mohs reports (). WCCO 4 News at Noon – June 2, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:02 Published 2 weeks ago