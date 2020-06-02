North Minneapolis Church Gives Back For Juneteenth
Volunteers at Sanctuary Covenant Church are handing out food, personal hygiene items, diapers and other basic necessities, Christiane Cordero reports (2:26).
WCCO 4 News At Noon - June 19, 2020
Gethsemane Lutheran Church Helps Feed Neighbors In NeedDue to COVID-19 and the recent unrest in the Twin Cities, Gethsemane Lutheran Church in north Minneapolis is helping distribute groceries to neighbors in need. To volunteer, call 612-521-3575, or..
N. Minneapolis Church Holds Food DriveA north Minneapolis church is holding a food drive for its community, Marielle Mohs reports (). WCCO 4 News at Noon – June 2, 2020