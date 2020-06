UK lowers COVID-19 alert level from four to three

At the Downing Street Press conference, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, confirmed that the UK's new COVID-19 alert level has been lowered from four to three.

But he warns that "this doesn't mean the pandemic is over".

Report by Bassaneseg.

