Trump Threatens 'Lowlife' Protesters In Oklahoma: You Won't Be Treated Like In Seattle
President Trump on Friday threatened potential protestors in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he will be holding a campaign rally on Saturday.
Voice of Reason Americans Horrified After Trump Threatens ‘Lowlife’ Protesters In Tulsa https://t.co/Lh48kFllZM via @NicoleJames 1 minute ago
LisaFromSouthJersey RT @Hope012015: Americans Horrified After Trump Threatens ‘Lowlife’ Protesters In Tulsa https://t.co/lxYitZKTbJ via @NicoleJames 2 minutes ago
Kenny_ANTI_gop Americans Horrified After Trump Threatens ‘Lowlife’ Protesters In Tulsa https://t.co/lxYitZKTbJ via @NicoleJames 4 minutes ago
EU Citizen 🇪🇺 🇩🇪 RT @SandraNavidi: #Trump explicitly threatens protesters, exercising their legal rights, with what can only be interpreted as violence and… 8 minutes ago
Rhino🇺🇸 @realdonaldtrump you are the lowlife scumbag! #MSNBC #FoxNews #FoxandFriends #Hannity #OANN https://t.co/M1QmtVCyVK 10 minutes ago
#Biden2020🇺🇸 RT @FMH49962127: He's trying his bullying tactics again, he's the lowlife. https://t.co/jivdyxC26V 1 hour ago
#Biden2020🇺🇸 He's trying his bullying tactics again, he's the lowlife. https://t.co/jivdyxC26V 1 hour ago
Robert D. Peters The lowlife is embodied by @realDonaldTrump.
#NeverTrump
Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally
https://t.co/4R7kqLvnNp 1 hour ago