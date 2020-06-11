Black Lives Matter - Toronto Delivers Message Outside Police HQ
The Toronto chapter of Black Lives Matter took over a street outside Toronto Police's HQ to send a message to the department.
Florida African American museum reveals stunning Black Lives Matter mural for Juneteenth celebrationsOn Friday (June 19), black Americans all across the nation celebrate Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. The Dr. Carter G.
Election Day Off Push for Employees May Have Roots in Recent ProtestsNationwide protests calling out social injustices and years of structural racism, are also having another effect on companies, and it concerns Election Day. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Google Vows to Add More Diverse Leadership by 2025Google Vows to Add More Diverse Leadership by 2025 CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company will be adding more Black employees and those from "underrepresented groups" in top roles over the next..