Friday 6/19 Insider Buying Report: PURE, PK

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Pure Bioscience, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Tom Y.

Lee purchased 202,033 shares of PURE, at a cost of $1.74 each, for a total investment of $351,871.

So far Lee is in the green, up about 13.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $1.98.

Pure Bioscience is trading up about 3.3% on the day Friday.

Before this latest buy, Lee purchased PURE on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $508,161 at an average of $0.29 per share.

And on Monday, Thomas A.

Natelli purchased $224,175 worth of Park Hotels & Resorts, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $11.21 a piece.

Before this latest buy, Natelli bought PK at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $273,350 at an average of $15.19 per share.

Park Hotels & Resorts is trading up about 1.5% on the day Friday.