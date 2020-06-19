KALI PICARD ART

Listening and i think the big thing is being an active listener and as an artist like our job is to react instead so i kind of wanted to highlight positivity i have black lives matter in a black members of the community and so.

I was like wow i wonder you know wonder if any of my friends have anyone that they would want to nominate who they think is you know really.

You know changing things that been doing great things and add kind making an interactive experience and that that's how it kind of got started and i you know had at instagram story got people nominate.

Add people who they know and yeah kind of went from there.

Okay so it's been pretty positive- i met a few of that people who like you i painted it- and you know they they're really flattered and that.

Yeah overall he's.

Just really really positive.

Bring up probably you know it re introduced the series whether you now.

I'm not sure exactly what exactly i'm going to add that the parameters work for this next you know for the future series but- definitely i like the idea of getting.

To know people in the community a little bit better hey and- i still have one more left than i need to paint but- being a mom and also having a day job.

It's kind of a bit of a balancing act so anytime i can get.

The card art in that case a.

Underscore art- my facebook is callie card art.

And adam