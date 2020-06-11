Lampard excited to have Werner at Chelsea

SHOWS: STOKE D'ABERNON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (JUNE 19, 2020) (CHELSEA HANDOUT - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CHELSEA MANAGER, FRANK LAMPARD, ON TIMO WERNER, SAYING: "Well I think he's clearly a player that we like.

But as a club clearly, we went for him and he certainly will strengthen us in my opinion.

Where we probably couldn't do as much business in the last couple of windows for whatever reasons, its given us a cahnce to see some youth have more time in the team, but we were very clear about we want to improve and Timo Werner we feel was a signing that would improve us.

We've obviously got games to encounter now to try and finish this season well, but we do look forward to having him for next season." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CHELSEA MANAGER, FRANK LAMPARD, ON BEATING LIVERPOOL FOR SIGNING OF WERNER, SAYING: "We worked as hard as we could, you know I had good conversations with him personally where I think he hopefully understands what I want to do here with the club.

How we work, how we play.

It seemed like it came across as a really exciting project for him, because he obviously had some very, very good options.

But yeah, we're happy with that and it was very joined-up from our end how we went about it and we're just pleased that Timo's decided to come to us." 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CHELSEA MANAGER, FRANK LAMPARD, ON SPEAKING WITH WERNER AFTER HE SIGNED WITH CHELSEA, SAYING: "Yeah, I've spoken to him and as I say he's the type of player and type of profile we're looking at.

You know, players that can really come here and have a big impact hopefully.

We'll have to give him a bit of time and adapt him.

We know the Premier League is a slightly different animal to all other leagues in world football, but the talent that I think Timo has and the work ethic and his personality and humility actually really shone through for me when speaking to him.

So, I'm very excited to have him in all senses." 6.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CHELSEA MANAGER, FRANK LAMPARD, ON COMPETITION BETWEEN TAMMY ABRAHAM AND WERNER SAYING: "Yeah I've spoken to Tammy before about the idea of competition and I don't feel the need to have to address every player if a player comes in and it might contest a position at a club like Chelsea because that's what it is about.

Its been about that in its most successful years in recent when we've been a successful club in the Roman Abramovich era mainly and Tammy obviously had a very good season for us this season.

Has to sustain and improve on that because at Chelsea we have demands.

So, no I'm happy to have options and we have options in forward areas and we must have competition for places, so, I'm pleased with the idea of that." 8.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CHELSEA MANAGER, FRANK LAMPARD, ON POTENTIALLY SIGNING LEICESTER LEFT BACK BEN CHILWELL, SAYING: "Yeah, I wouldn't even, I'm not even going to speak about Ben Chilwell or any other players that you know.

Out of respect, but we're focusing on our game this weekend.

Every other Premier League team is doing the same.

So, I won't get involved in any talk about future ifs or buts." STORY:Chelsea manager Frank Lampard on Friday (June 19) heaped praise on new signing Timo Werner, saying he was 'excited' to have the German forward in his ranks next season having followed his career closely as a top talent.

Werner will move to Stamford Bridge, subject to passing a medical, from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig after the Blues announced on Thursday (June 18) they had agreed a transfer fee and personal terms with the player, who had been strongly linked with a move to European champions Liverpool.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported Chelsea triggered a 50 million euros ($56.27 million) release clause.

Werner, who started his senior career at VfB Stuttgart, moved to Leipzig in 2016 and has since scored 93 goals and grabbed 40 assists for the team who are currently third in the Bundesliga.

Lampard welcomed the idea of more competition for positions within the squad new signings bring, adding that Chelsea was a club with demands.

Lampard, who already agreed in February to sign Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech from Ajax Amsterdam for an initial fee of 40 million euros, would not though get drawn into any comments regarding the club's pursuit of Leicester left back Ben Chilwill.

Chelsea are fourth in the standings as the Premier League restarted its season on Wednesday after a 100-day hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they play their first game on Sunday (June 21) at Aston Villa.

(Production: Stefan Haskins)