Katie Hopkins permanently suspended from Twitter
Katie Hopkins has been permanently suspended from Twitter for breaking the platform’s rules on hate speech, the social media giant has confirmed.

The former Apprentice star turned far-right commentator had more than one million followers on the platform.

Hopkins has sparked outrage on numerous occasions in recent years with comments on race, religion and immigration – which had led to her becoming the subject of a petition urging Twitter to remove her from the site.

In a statement, a Twitter spokesman said Hopkins’ account had been shut down for breaking the site’s rules around hateful content.

