Pandemic spreading faster in Americas, south Asia, Middle East - WHO

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with Thursday's 150,000 new cases the highest in a single day and nearly half of those in the Americas, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday (June 19).

"The world is in a new and dangerous phase," Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing from WHO headquarters in Geneva.

More than 8.53 million people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 453,834​ have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 1326 GMT on Friday.

Brazil has the world's worst outbreak outside the United States, with 978,142 confirmed cases and 47,748 deaths.

Tedros, whose leadership of the WHO has been severely criticized by U.S. President Donald Trump, urged people to maintain social distancing and "extreme vigilance."