Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pandemic spreading faster in Americas, south Asia, Middle East - WHO
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Pandemic spreading faster in Americas, south Asia, Middle East - WHO

Pandemic spreading faster in Americas, south Asia, Middle East - WHO

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with Thursday's 150,000 new cases the highest in a single day and nearly half of those in the Americas, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday (June 19).

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

"The world is in a new and dangerous phase," Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing from WHO headquarters in Geneva.

More than 8.53 million people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 453,834​ have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 1326 GMT on Friday.

Brazil has the world's worst outbreak outside the United States, with 978,142 confirmed cases and 47,748 deaths.

Tedros, whose leadership of the WHO has been severely criticized by U.S. President Donald Trump, urged people to maintain social distancing and "extreme vigilance."



Related news from verified sources

WHO chief warns virus pandemic 'accelerating'

In a media briefing on Friday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said nearly half of the newly reported...
Delawareonline - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

WHO Issues New Guidelines For Wearing Masks To Prevent COVID-19 Spread [Video]

WHO Issues New Guidelines For Wearing Masks To Prevent COVID-19 Spread

The World Health Organization on Friday released new guidelines on who should wear masks and where they should be worn, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Business Insider, everyone in areas with..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:34Published
World Health Organization Shifts Focus to New COVID-19 Hotspots [Video]

World Health Organization Shifts Focus to New COVID-19 Hotspots

Russia, Africa, the Americas, parts of South Asia and a few countries in Europe are among the regions being monitored.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
WHO Warns World Could See A Pandemic Second Wave If Countries Re-Open Too Soon [Video]

WHO Warns World Could See A Pandemic Second Wave If Countries Re-Open Too Soon

The World Health Organization issued a warning on Monday to countries that are flattening their COVID-19 curve. It said countries where coronavirus infections are declining could still face an..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published