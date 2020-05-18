Foodgod Jonathan Cheban gets into gaming Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 02:06s - Published 5 minutes ago Foodgod Jonathan Cheban gets into gaming Foodgod, formally known as Jonathan Cheban, gave Page Six an exclusive introduction to his new game on the app Celebrity Slots. It allows players the opportunity to win celebrity prizes through Sweepstakes. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Here it is, the FoodGod's Celebrity Slots game.So it's, first of all,they used some of my favorite stuff.Look, we're winning already, yeah!Look at this, we got donuts, we got the Rolls-Royce,my birthday cake that we had, not this year's,guys, did you see my birthday cake that I dropped?I was walking out of the cake place,and my cake fully toppled overas I was about to put it in my car.It was a gift from Kim.She supersized it for me,it was big, and it was even bigger.And anyway, the cake completely got destroyed.I think it was millions of views on my Instagram,millions of views on the TikTok,millions of views everywhere,if you guys haven't seen it, check it out.But anyway, I wanted them to put all my fun stuff,'cause people love looking at food and playing games.Look at this, we got pizza, we got crazy shakes,cupcakes, birthday cakes, look at this.(bright, happy music)(coins chink)Yeah!Guys, and there really is like amazing winnings,so, we're gonna have instant prizes as well,that are gonna be coming up in a couple of weeks,but this is just so fun!I worked so hard with them on this,you know, I was Willy Wonka for Halloween.Two years ago, I was two Willy Wonka's,and when they gave me the first round of the game,I said, I don't like it,it doesn't feel like the vibe that I want,the 3D, the excitement,I want those crazy sounds,I want the crazy noises like this.(bright, happy music)I love that!And I told them, I want it to be over the top,and they developed this amazing over the top game, guys,so please make sure to go download it.It's in the App Store, Celebrity Slots,or on my Instagram, link in bio.Check it out, win prices, win shoutouts on my page,I want to show you out for playing and winning,and all the great prizes and dinner with me.Where do you guys want to go to dinner with me?Anyway, so don't forget, Celebrity Slots,shout-out to Melissa Gorga,I know Amber Rose's in the game,there's a couple of other peoplein the game, Celebrity Slots.And I hope you like my new neon, 'cause I love this.Can we make it go faster?I want it to go nuts, let's go!How do you do this, man?This is so cool!I don't know what I'm doing,but something's going on here, yeah!







