Ian Holm Has Died
Ian Holm Has Died
Ian Holm Has Died
R.I.P.
'Lord of the Rings' star Sir Ian Holm dies at 88

Sir Ian Holm, best known for his role as Bilbo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, has died at...
Ian Holm, star of Rings, Hobbit and Chariots, dies

Sir Ian Holm, star of The Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit, has died aged 88.
Sir Ian Holm's career spanned Shakespearean intrigue, Alien and Tolkien

Sir Ian Holm was admired for his Stakhanovite work ethic and rich character portraits, which spanned...
Ian Holm, 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Alien' Actor, Dead at 88

Ian Holm, 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Alien' Actor, Dead at 88

Ian Holm, 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Alien' Actor, Dead at 88 The British actor's agent confirmed his death was related to Parkinson's disease.

Legendary British actor Sir Ian Holm has passed away at the age of 88

Legendary British actor Sir Ian Holm has passed away at the age of 88

Legendary British actor Sir Ian Holm - star of movies such as 'Alien', 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Chariots of Fire' - has passed away at the age of 88.

Award-winning actor Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88

Award-winning actor Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88

Lord Of The Rings star Sir Ian Holm has died aged 88 following a battle with Parkinson's disease. The actor portrayed Bilbo Baggins in the Lord Of The Rings series.

