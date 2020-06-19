|
Ian Holm Has Died
Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 01:04s - Published
R.I.P.
Sir Ian Holm, best known for his role as Bilbo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, has died at...
Sir Ian Holm, star of The Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit, has died aged 88.
Sir Ian Holm was admired for his Stakhanovite work ethic and rich character portraits, which spanned...
Lord Of The Rings star Sir Ian Holm has died aged 88 following a battle with Parkinson's disease. The actor portrayed Bilbo Baggins in the Lord Of The Rings series.
