The history of Juneteenth

THE 155TH ANNIVERSARY -COMMEMORATES THE DAY WHENENSLAVED PEOPLE OF GALVESTON,TEXAS - FINALLY LEARNED THEYWERE FREE.THE NEWS CAME IN 18-65- TWO ANDHALF YEARS AFTER - PRESIDENTABRHAM LINCOLN - SIGNED THEEMANCIPATION PROCLAMATION.WHEN THE CIVIL WAR ENDED -UNION SOLDIERS TRAVELED TOTEXAS TO TELL ENSLAVED PEOPLETHAT SLAVERY HAD BEENABOLISHED.JUNETEENTH -- A MASH UP OF JUNEAND THE NUMBER 19 - BECAME ONEOF THE OLDEST KNOWNCELEBRATIONS IN HISTORY.THE HOLIDAY IS SIGNIFICANT FORMANY - ESPECIALLY AS PROTESTSCONTINUE TO CALL FOR RACIALEQUALITY ACROSS THE U-S.DR.TYLER D.PARRY ASSISTANT PROFESSOR OFAFRICAN AMERICAN AND AFRICANDIASPORA STUDIES "PEOPLE AREPUSHING FOR THE RECOGNITION OFJUNETEENTH BECAUSE ITJUNETEENTH WAS A MOMENT WHEREFREEDOM WAS DECLARED BUT ITONLY TOOK A COUPLE OF DECADESAFTER FREEDOM WAS DECLARED FORAFRICAN AMERICANS TO BESUBJUGATED YET AGAIN AFTERGOVERNMENTAL APPROVAL ."TEXAS WAS THE FIRST TO DECLAREJUNETEENTH - A LEGAL STATEHOLIDAY BACK IN 19-80.NEW YORK AND VIRGINIA HAVE NOWFOLLOWED TEXAS IN MAKINGJUNETEENTH A PAID HOLIDAY.