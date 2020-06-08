|
Happy Birthday, Lionel Richie! (Saturday, June 20)
Born June 20, 1949, The 71-year-old music icon has sold over 90 million records worldwide and is one of the world's best-selling artists of all-time.
He is also a four-time Grammy Award winner.
