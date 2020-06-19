Global
Ings: Its great to be back
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Ings: Its great to be back
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:23s - Published
2 minutes ago
Danny Ings says Southampton got it spot on in their 3-0 victory at Norwich.
