Navy Upholds Capt. Brett Crozier's Firing
Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Navy Upholds Capt. Brett Crozier's Firing
The US Navy has decided to uphold Capt. Brett Crozier's firing.
Navy Inquiry Faults Two Top Officers Aboard Roosevelt for Handling of Virus

The Navy will not restore Capt. Brett E. Crozier to command of the nuclear-powered carrier, and the...
NYTimes.com - Published



Navy Recommends Reinstating Captain Fired Over Coronavirus Warning [Video]

Navy Recommends Reinstating Captain Fired Over Coronavirus Warning

US Navy/MCS 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh Navy leaders have recommended that Capt. Brett Crozier, former commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, be reinstated, The New York Times..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
Navy to release findings in probe over removed captain [Video]

Navy to release findings in probe over removed captain

The Navy is expected to release its findings following an investigation into the events that led to the removal of USS Theodore Roosevelt Capt. Brett Crozier.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:56Published