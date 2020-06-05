|
|
|
|
Happy Birthday, Chris Pratt! (Sunday, June 21)
|
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Happy Birthday, Chris Pratt! (Sunday, June 21)
Happy Birthday, Chris Pratt!
Born June 21, 1979, he
turns 41 years old.
He was known as
Andy Dwyer from NBC's
Parks and Recreation before becoming Star-Lord
in Marvel's box office hit,
Guardians of the Galaxy.
Pratt tied the knot with
Katherine Schwarzenegger.
Happy Birthday,
Chris Pratt!
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Happy Birthday: Trump Turns 74
Happy Birthday, President Trump. As of Sunday June 14, the commander in chief is seventy-four years old.
Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 00:39Published
|
Happy Birthday, Chris Evans! (Saturday, June 13)
Happy Birthday, Chris Evans! Christopher Robert Evans
turns 39 years old today. He was born in
Boston, Massachusetts. The actor appeared in his first major film,
'Not Another Teen Movie,' in 2001...
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:09Published
|
Remembering Prince (Sunday, June 7)
Remembering Prince Prince Rogers Nelson was born on June 7, 1958, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The singer released his debut album, 'For You,' in 1978. Prince’s continued success
solidified his sound,..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:19Published
|