Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Happy Birthday, Chris Pratt! (Sunday, June 21)
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Happy Birthday, Chris Pratt! (Sunday, June 21)

Happy Birthday, Chris Pratt! (Sunday, June 21)

Happy Birthday, Chris Pratt!

Born June 21, 1979, he turns 41 years old.

He was known as Andy Dwyer from NBC's Parks and Recreation before becoming Star-Lord in Marvel's box office hit, Guardians of the Galaxy.

Pratt tied the knot with Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Happy Birthday, Chris Pratt!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

micheal_pratt

Micheal Pratt @chris_DrPhil @toolzbabe Happy Birthday 🎂 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday: Trump Turns 74 [Video]

Happy Birthday: Trump Turns 74

Happy Birthday, President Trump. As of Sunday June 14, the commander in chief is seventy-four years old.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:39Published
Happy Birthday, Chris Evans! (Saturday, June 13) [Video]

Happy Birthday, Chris Evans! (Saturday, June 13)

Happy Birthday, Chris Evans! Christopher Robert Evans turns 39 years old today. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts. The actor appeared in his first major film, 'Not Another Teen Movie,' in 2001...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published
Remembering Prince (Sunday, June 7) [Video]

Remembering Prince (Sunday, June 7)

Remembering Prince Prince Rogers Nelson was born on June 7, 1958, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The singer released his debut album, 'For You,' in 1978. Prince’s continued success solidified his sound,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published