All you need to know from the June 19 Covid-19 briefing
All you need to know from the June 19 Downing Street Covid-19 briefing as Gavin Williamson announces a £1 billion education 'catch-up' fund.
champagne puppy RT @sailorgoonnn: NYC’s budget passes on June 30th, a little over a week from now. We need to keep applying pressure for the police to be d… 12 minutes ago
Agbaje olayinka What You Need To Know As Npower (Batch C) Registration Commences On 26th Of June https://t.co/EFh89rdovf #OperaNewsHub #coronavirus 15 minutes ago
🕷 NYC’s budget passes on June 30th, a little over a week from now. We need to keep applying pressure for the police t… https://t.co/5V5UJnd6Ga 17 minutes ago
Rob Zelt RT @infragistics: Check out the latest blog from @jasonberes for everything you need to know about our upcoming Ignite UI for #Blazor relea… 22 minutes ago
Karen Weaver | #NeverMoreNeeded RT @HealthwatchNY: If you're reading this you may not need it, but could someone you know benefit from this North Yorkshire course on socia… 28 minutes ago
infragistics Check out the latest blog from @jasonberes for everything you need to know about our upcoming Ignite UI for #Blazor… https://t.co/AmCgBOmeaJ 29 minutes ago
NExT Series RT @nextseriesph: Reminding our fellow educators to watch us live, today, June 20, 2020, on our YouTube Channel for our free live streaming… 29 minutes ago
NExT Series Reminding our fellow educators to watch us live, today, June 20, 2020, on our YouTube Channel for our free live str… https://t.co/vYe7IAyhuA 29 minutes ago
Gov. Cuomo's Daily Media Briefing: June 18, 2020The governor discusses Phase 2 of New York City's reopening and the coronavirus infection data from around the state.
Watch Live: Matt Hancock Leads Coronavirus Briefing After Tracing App U-TurnWatch Live: Matt Hancock Leads Daily Coronavirus Briefing After Trace App U-Turn
Gov. Murphy Provides Daily Coronavirus Briefing For June 17Murphy announced 330 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Wednesday.