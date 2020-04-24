Star says she wouldn’t take ‘The Help’ role if it were being made today

The film was directed by Tate Taylor, who is white, and has drawn criticism from activists and critics for whitewashing.The recent backlash, however, stems from the fact that the movie rose in popularity on Netflix amid worldwide protests.in response to the recent killings of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as the numerous Black people who have lost their lives to police brutality.One of the people who doesn’t agree with the misconstrued “relevancy” of “The Help” right now is Bryce Dallas Howard.In the film, Howard plays Hilly Holbrook, a racist white woman and the Queen Bee of Jackson — the story’s antagonist.“The Help is a fictional story told through the perspective of a white character and was created by predominantly white storytellers,” Howard wrote.
“We can all go further”.In an interview with the 'Los Angeles Times,' Howard said that if “The Help” were being made today, she would decline to accept the role as Hilly Holbrook or contribute to the film’s production.“Right now, in this time, stories are going to play a crucial role in our ability to empathize and to be inspired into action...” .“... [It’s] an important stance to take in order to make room for the true authentic storytellers,” Howard said