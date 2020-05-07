Global  

‘I like to give back’: Ohio girl hosting food drive for her 11th birthday
Video Credit: WJW - Duration: 02:01s
‘I like to give back’: Ohio girl hosting food drive for her 11th birthday

‘I like to give back’: Ohio girl hosting food drive for her 11th birthday

Emily Smith of Chardon will turn 11 this weekend and after being cooped up in the house during the pandemic, she wanted to do something special for her birthday.

