‘I like to give back’: Ohio girl hosting food drive for her 11th birthday Video Credit: WJW - Duration: 02:01s - Published 8 minutes ago ‘I like to give back’: Ohio girl hosting food drive for her 11th birthday Emily Smith of Chardon will turn 11 this weekend and after being cooped up in the house during the pandemic, she wanted to do something special for her birthday. 0

