AMC Reverses Decision to
Allow Guests Without Masks On Thursday, AMC Theatres unveiled
their official plan to reopen movie
theaters in the United States on July 15.
The chain plans to mitigate COVID-19 transmission
by implementing thorough cleaning procedures
and opening at reduced capacity.
They did not originally plan on
requiring guests to wear masks.
CEO Adam Aron had initially reasoned
it would be "counterproductive" and
cause “political controversy.” Adam Aron, via
'Hollywood Reporter' After drawing backlash, AMC has
since reversed course and said
masks will be mandatory.
AMC's Ryan Noonan,
via 'USA Today' Guests without their own masks will be able
to purchase them for $1 at the box office.
The CDC has repeatedly
stressed the importance of wearing
masks in public settings.