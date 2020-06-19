Global  

AMC Reverses Decision to Allow Guests Without Masks On Thursday, AMC Theatres unveiled their official plan to reopen movie theaters in the United States on July 15.

The chain plans to mitigate COVID-19 transmission by implementing thorough cleaning procedures and opening at reduced capacity.

They did not originally plan on requiring guests to wear masks.

CEO Adam Aron had initially reasoned it would be "counterproductive" and cause “political controversy.” Adam Aron, via 'Hollywood Reporter' After drawing backlash, AMC has since reversed course and said masks will be mandatory.

AMC's Ryan Noonan, via 'USA Today' Guests without their own masks will be able to purchase them for $1 at the box office.

The CDC has repeatedly stressed the importance of wearing masks in public settings.

