Parents take note: GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare has voluntarily recalled three lots of its children's cough syrups — Children's Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM and Children's Dimetapp Cold and Cough — due to the products having incorrect dosing cups in their packaging.

Children's Robitussin, Dimetapp Cough Medicines Recalled For Possible Overdose Risks

