Catching up with the champs

One of the last events before sports shut down was the high school state basketball tournament when the colilnsville girls won the 2a title.

Feels like forever ago, but it was the last weekend in february.

They want to win another championship for big red this year, but are having to prep differently.

Pkg: the state championship celebrations were short lived for collinsville.... "kinda didn't get to enjoy it very long at school."

Don't get me wrong, the panthers are still loving every minute of being the reigning two a state champs, if anything, seeing other sports get cancelled makes junior kayla beene appreciate last season even more.

"we see how easy it is, like how easy it can be taken away."

The team is is back together for the first time since march, and training by themselves since the ahsaa banned competition during the summer.

"it will be a lot of drills and a lot of things, it's a lot different, but it will help us out."

Senior caroline brannon says they're focused every practice since the panthers have a target on their back this season.

"it's harder to stay at the top than get to the top."

The girls lost four seniors, but have several all-state players back.

Head coach jon tidmore knows he has a group of winners willing to work.

"i think they're still excited and hungry about it."

And as always, the goal is to feel like this again.... nat "i think we are going to be just as fine as we were then."

Ll: collinsville took down cold springs to win the title, and cold springs is a power house in girls basketball.

It was fun to relive really the last sporting even we covered to the fullest.

High school basketball kicks off in