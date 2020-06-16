Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

World entering 'dangerous phase' with coronavirus: WHO
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:32s - Published
World entering 'dangerous phase' with coronavirus: WHO

World entering 'dangerous phase' with coronavirus: WHO

The WHO director general on Friday warned that the world has entered a "dangerous" new pandemic phase and that the spread of the coronavirus is accelerating.

Gavino Garay has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating at a dangerous pace.

The World Health Organization said on Friday that the 150,000 new cases recorded the day before was the highest in a single day -- and nearly half of those were in the Americas.

In a virtual briefing from Geneva Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the virus is still spreading fast, is still deadly, and most people are still susceptible.

"The world is in a new and dangerous phase." That harsh reality was no more apparent than in Brazil, which has seen a recent explosion.

Brazil now trails the United States with both the second-highest number of cases and fatalities globally and is set to reach 1 million diagnosed and 50,000 dead any moment.

Meanwhile in the U.S., which continues to reopen, several states including Florida, Arizona and Texas have reported a surge in new infections over the past two weeks.

Florida saw the most single-day coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to the Tampa Bay Times, breaking a record in cases set just the day before.

The WHO director-general urged people to maintain social distancing and use "extreme vigilance." "With solidarity and co-operation, we will overcome this pandemic and be better prepared for the crises of the future."



Related news from verified sources

Covid-19 coronavirus: WHO warns pandemic is 'accelerating'

Covid-19 coronavirus: WHO warns pandemic is 'accelerating' The coronavirus pandemic is "accelerating" and has reached "a new and dangerous phase", according to...
New Zealand Herald - Published



Tweets about this

JeanneHitchcoc2

Jeanne Hitchcock RT @MikeArgi: Pandemic entering 'new and dangerous phase' - WHO https://t.co/0WoHyGH5N7 3 minutes ago

sarahmagic5555

sarah singer, tarot card reader hairdresser RT @rtenews: Today marks 100 days since Covid-19 was declared a pandemic. The World Health Organization has warned that the virus is accele… 6 minutes ago

korol_koshek

Korol Koshek World entering ‘new and dangerous phase’ of Covid-19 as pandemic accelerates, WHO chief warns — RT World News https://t.co/KOGrSQDgst 8 minutes ago

edparnell

Ed Parnell Coronavirus updates: Pandemic entering 'new and dangerous phase', says WHO - BBC News https://t.co/P9FNKYofcc and… https://t.co/Bfoe140zsV 12 minutes ago

WeForNews

We For News The World Health Organization has warned that the Covid-19 pandemic is entering a “new and dangerous” phase. Thursd… https://t.co/YzZ2NeW8zX 17 minutes ago

NewshubNZ

Newshub COVID-19 latest: Pandemic entering 'new and dangerous phase' - WHO https://t.co/t2UK7qdbC4 20 minutes ago

MikeArgi

Michael Argiroudis Pandemic entering 'new and dangerous phase' - WHO https://t.co/0WoHyGH5N7 24 minutes ago

anibaluis

anibal insfran World entering ‘new and dangerous phase’ of Covid-19 as pandemic accelerates, WHO chief warns — RT World News https://t.co/WHqPkqQnPT 39 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pandemic spreading faster in Americas, south Asia, Middle East - WHO [Video]

Pandemic spreading faster in Americas, south Asia, Middle East - WHO

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with Thursday's 150,000 new cases the highest in a single day and nearly half of those in the Americas, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:00Published
WHO sees "green shoots" of hope in pandemic [Video]

WHO sees "green shoots" of hope in pandemic

Signs of hope have started to show in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday, but it added that countries must continue to work on prevention..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:49Published
Thailand's Chatuchak market re-opens as country eases coronavirus restrictions [Video]

Thailand's Chatuchak market re-opens as country eases coronavirus restrictions

Thailand's most well-known markets has re-opened as the country eases its coronavirus lockdown restrictions. The Chatuchak Weekend Market - one of the biggest and once the busiest in the world - was..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:15Published