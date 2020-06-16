World entering 'dangerous phase' with coronavirus: WHO

The WHO director general on Friday warned that the world has entered a "dangerous" new pandemic phase and that the spread of the coronavirus is accelerating.

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating at a dangerous pace.

The World Health Organization said on Friday that the 150,000 new cases recorded the day before was the highest in a single day -- and nearly half of those were in the Americas.

In a virtual briefing from Geneva Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the virus is still spreading fast, is still deadly, and most people are still susceptible.

"The world is in a new and dangerous phase." That harsh reality was no more apparent than in Brazil, which has seen a recent explosion.

Brazil now trails the United States with both the second-highest number of cases and fatalities globally and is set to reach 1 million diagnosed and 50,000 dead any moment.

Meanwhile in the U.S., which continues to reopen, several states including Florida, Arizona and Texas have reported a surge in new infections over the past two weeks.

Florida saw the most single-day coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to the Tampa Bay Times, breaking a record in cases set just the day before.

The WHO director-general urged people to maintain social distancing and use "extreme vigilance." "With solidarity and co-operation, we will overcome this pandemic and be better prepared for the crises of the future."