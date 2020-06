Ryen Russillo talks NBA return, Jamal Adams and Aaron Rodgers Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 06:09s - Published 58 seconds ago Ryen Russillo talks NBA return, Jamal Adams and Aaron Rodgers Ryen Russillo joins Colin Cowherd on today's show. Hear his thoughts on the NBA return in Orlando, the Jamal Adams trade request and Aaron Rodgers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this