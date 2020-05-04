Global  

It's a no from Joe: Joe Wicks rejects £1.8m to write an autobiography
It's a no from Joe: Joe Wicks rejects £1.8m to write an autobiography

It's a no from Joe: Joe Wicks rejects £1.8m to write an autobiography

Fitness coach Joe Wicks has turned down as much as £1.8 million to write an autobiography.

