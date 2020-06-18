Juneteenth flag flies high above City Hall for first time

Here's how Cincinnati celebrated Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the news of the end of American slavery.

A NEW FLAG FLYING OUTSIDECINCINNATI CITY HALLCELEBRATES JUNETEETH.THAT'S AFIRST AND THOSE BEHIND ITINSIST LASTING CHANGE ISNEXT... AND THIS WEEKEND'SANNUAL FESTIVAL IS NOEXCEPTION.REPORTER LARRYSEWARD IS IN EDEN PARK WITHMORE.çLARRYÑ"we see no food, nomusic, no juneteeth crowdhere.

For the first time in 32years... this is a virtualcelebration.

All concertsstreamed online to guardagainst coronavirus.

It's asmall change compared to whathappened outside city hall."çPKGÑ(nats tc 10:49:22)"ain'tgonna let nobody turn me'round.

Turn me 'round..."(track)for the first time...(nats tc 10:50:42)"we needy'all to sing louder..."(track)...in cincinnati history...(nats jan-michelle - tc10:04:58"...i know ourancesters are smiling down onus..."(track)...a flag forjuneteeth... celebrating theend of slavery... rose overcity hall.(sot/ tc 10:59:22 /karen durant thomas/ )ááááá"itbrought tears to my eyes tosee the flag go up becauseit's important us..."(sot/ tc10:57:15/ lawrence thomas,iii/ )"some of it makes mefeel different, like they'renot starting to get how blackpeople feel..."(sot/ tc10:11:32/ woody keown/ freedomcenter, president)"today is aday of celebration.

But itsalso a day of determination.(sot/ tc 10:23:36 / greglandsman/ cincinnati citycouncil)"we've never flownthis flag before.

Ever.

Andwe're flying it now becausethings are changing.

Butpolicy has to change with thatflag going up."(track)a fewshoulders away from bengalsrunning back trayveonwilliams... lawrence thomasthe second held a photo ofjames byrd junior... hiswife's cousin killed in atexas hate crime 22 years ago.(sot/ tc 10:40:48 / joemallory/ naacp cincinnati,vice president)"with theevents in the country that weall must reflect and takeinventory of our conscienceand realize that america hasexceeded its tipping point.and we're at a boiling pointfor change."(track)(drone ofmural)plum street is now ablack lives matter mural.andflowers cover part of the ohioriverfront former slaves diedto reach.(sot/ tc 12:19:58/spencer black/ )"we thank themfor their sacrifice.

We thankthem for their courage.

Wethank them for pushing usforward to where we are today."çLARRYÑso even with changes tothe festival... organizersexpect more people to watch...and maybe make it a tradition.in eden park... larryseward... wcpo... nine news.