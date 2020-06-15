Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How you can find work during the pandemic
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:13s - Published
How you can find work during the pandemic

How you can find work during the pandemic

WCPO 9 has teamed up with jobs giant Indeed.com to connect you with employers around the Tri-State during this difficult time.

You can find listings now at wcpo.com/jobsearch.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

CalPERS considers continuing remote work after pandemic to trim costs

The head of the California Public Employees’ Retirement System said in a podcast and at Wednesday's...
bizjournals - Published

King of Spain thanks Catholic Church for charitable work during pandemic

CNA Staff, Jun 15, 2020 / 04:42 pm (CNA).- King Felipe VI of Spain called Cardinal Juan José Omella,...
CNA - Published

7 out of 10 Canadian women experiencing anxiety due to unpaid care work during pandemic: survey

A new survey has found that seven out of 10 Canadian women are experiencing more anxiety, depression,...
CTV News - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Crisis Text Line, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline see unprecedented spikes in calls for help during pandemic [Video]

Crisis Text Line, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline see unprecedented spikes in calls for help during pandemic

The Crisis Text Line, a global service that offers counseling via text message 24/7, saw a 116% increase in volume in March. Weeks into the pandemic and resulting stay-at-home orders, they are now..

Credit: WTTV     Duration: 03:15Published
The Cooler! How To Keep Up Water Cooler Talk While Working Remote! [Video]

The Cooler! How To Keep Up Water Cooler Talk While Working Remote!

If you’ve had to switch from working in the office to working remotely there’s probably something you really miss about the office; water cooler talk! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:00Published
Work-from-Home Woes! Here’s How to Deal with Remote Work Stress [Video]

Work-from-Home Woes! Here’s How to Deal with Remote Work Stress

The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly turned our working world upside down. Many of us had to switch from working in the office to working remotely. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:05Published