Top 10 Anticipated Anime of Summer 2020 Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 08:57s - Published 2 weeks ago Top 10 Anticipated Anime of Summer 2020 The delays are over, so lets get to the anime! Join Ashley as he counts down the new series set for release this summer. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The delays are over, so lets get to the anime! Join Ashley as he counts down the new series set for release this summer, including the likes of "Fire Force Season Two", "Re;Zero Season Two", "The God of High School", "Deca Dense", "Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang out", "Japan Sinks 2020", "Rent-A-Girlfriend", β€œMy Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season Three", β€œSword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld Season Two", and more!





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Greatest Fire Type Pokemon



Can you feel the heat? Join Ashley as he counts down the most iconic fire-type Pokemon from across the franchise. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:10 Published 4 days ago Top 20 Monster Characters of All Time



We only have room for the best of the best! For this list, we'll be covering monsters from films, books, TV shows, video games, anime, you name it - to find out which creatures have left their lasting.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 21:02 Published 1 week ago Top 10 Anime With The Best Fights



They've got the best brawls in the business! Join Ashley as he counts down the anime that feature the best fights in the medium. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:06 Published 2 weeks ago