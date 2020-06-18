Global  

Lightning close facility after several players test positive for COVID-19
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Lightning close facility after several players test positive for COVID-19

Lightning close facility after several players test positive for COVID-19

The Tampa Bay Lightning have temporarily closed their training facilities after several players tested positive for coronavirus.

