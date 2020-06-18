Lightning close facility after several players test positive for COVID-19
The Tampa Bay Lightning have temporarily closed their training facilities after several players tested positive for coronavirus.
Phillies Players, Staff Members At Spring Training Facility Test Positive For CoronavirusDan Koob reports.
Elk Grove Country Club Shuts Down Temporarily After Members Test Positive For CoronavirusThe Valley Hi Country Club will be closed at least for a week.
COVID-19 cases in Nevada | June 18COVID-19 cases here in the valley are still on the rise. Overnight, the Mayfair Supper Club was forced to close after a kitchen employee tested positive for COVID-19.