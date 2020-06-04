Global  

Website created to find black-owned businesses in Indianapolis
Website created to find black-owned businesses in Indianapolis

Website created to find black-owned businesses in Indianapolis

Azia Ellis-Singleton is the creator of IndyBlackOwned.com.

Her website aims to give people the resources to find black-owned businesses in Indianapolis.

