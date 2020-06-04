Website created to find black-owned businesses in Indianapolis
Azia Ellis-Singleton is the creator of IndyBlackOwned.com.
Her website aims to give people the resources to find black-owned businesses in Indianapolis.
Beyonce lends voice to Black-owned businesses with new single Black ParadeBeyonce is urging fans to support black-owned businesses with her new Black Parade initiative.
5 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth Virtually5 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth Virtually.As a result of the global pandemic, many celebrations have beencanceled or moved online.Here are five ways to celebrate Juneteenth virtually.Juneteenth Music..
Rockstar Games Honors George Floyd by Temporarily Shutting Down 'GTA Online'Rockstar Games Honors
George Floyd by Temporarily
Shutting Down 'GTA Online' Online versions of 'Grand Theft Auto' and 'Red Dead'
were shut down on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST. Rockstar..