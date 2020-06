EMA: Huntsville and Madison County on ‘coronavirus watchlist’ due to spike in cases

A concerning surge in coronavirus cases in madison county!

Jeff birdwell, madison county ema director "last friday we had 85 quarantine cases in madison county.

Today we have 243.

Which i think as you know is a significant number."

